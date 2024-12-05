Navigating holiday stress: advice for parents from a Valley therapist

The holidays are supposed to be a season of joy and connection, but for many parents, this time of year can feel overwhelming.

Between shopping, decorating, and managing expectations, it’s easy to lose sight of what really matters.

According to sesamecare.com, 62% of Americans consider themselves moderately to extremely stressed going into this holiday season.

This can lead to mental, physical, and emotional exhaustion impacting the entire family. That's why Rebecca Duffy, a Scottsdale mom and therapist with evolvedMD, is on a mission to remind parents they don’t have to do it all.

“It's hard to keep the magic and not go under with the pressure," Duffy told me. "I have a daughter, and I try to make every Christmas as magical as possible, and yet I'm thinking about finances. I'm still working, I'm supporting others, and the calendar gets extremely busy."

Duffy knows firsthand how overwhelming the holidays can be. She says one of the first steps to managing holiday stress is recognizing the signs of burnout.

“If you find yourself secluding yourself a bit, really kind of shutting down, not finding joy in the things that you're doing because you feel you have to do them, that is also going to be something where burnout is coming into play," Duffy explained.

So how can parents avoid burnout while still creating meaningful memories for their families?

She says the key is setting boundaries and realistic expectations.

“Write things down. If it’s not on the calendar at the end of November, it shouldn’t happen in December. Your kids are not going to remember every single thing they didn't know you didn't do — they don't know. So have it be fun. Be present with them," said Duffy.

She also reminds parents to prioritize self-care and say "no" when needed.

“Prioritize what is important, but step away. Take some deep breaths. Check in with a great friend but give yourself a breather. It's okay to say 'no,' and it's okay to step away," Duffy added.

Ultimately, her message is about finding joy in simplicity, focusing on what matters most, and letting go of the pressure of perfection.

“Your children, your family, they remember when you're with them and present and having fun, more fun amongst yourselves than spending money on every single activity and bustling around town to get to everything," Duffy said.

"Be realistic with yourself, it's not worth being exhausted for January, February, and March, because of the months of November and December," she added.

Duffy also shares some eye-opening facts from cafemom.com, which shows moms do 90% of the holiday shopping and that 42% even shop for their own gifts.

If you or someone you know is struggling with the stress of the holidays, you can reach out to evolvedMD for help.