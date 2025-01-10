Fitness instructor offers tips on how to get past 'Quitter's Day' in 2025

It’s not an official holiday, but Friday, January 10, is known as 'Quitter's Day'. While it is easy to make a New Year’s resolution, keeping it is another story, and the second Friday of January is when most give up.

“The majority of New Year’s resolutions are health-related," Leo Lopez, a trainer at the Downtown Phoenix YMCA, said.

He says while many have goals to eat healthier or exercise more, early on, it can be tough.

He says one issue he sees every year is his trainees not being specific enough with what their goals are.

"People tend to quit their resolution goals," Lopez said. “We want people to start small and stay strong."

He says one tip is saying you will exercise 30 minutes a day, instead of generally wanting to be healthier.

“Set a measurable goal, something to incorporate into [your] day-to-day activity," Lopez said. "Find people that can hold [you] accountable to reach [your] goals.”

Lopez says it can take several weeks to form your new health habit, so instead of becoming part of Quitter’s Day, re-commit to your goal.

“I tell my class, my group fitness, the change comes from within," Lopez said. “We don’t want you to give up yet, find your community, stay motivated.”

