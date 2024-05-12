ASU researcher talks heat impact on health conditions

TEMPE, AZ — Last year, there were more than 600 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County.

Still, a researcher with Arizona State University said the heat's impact may be greater than we realize.

"Heat is the force multiplier of disease and it is the force multiplier of social needs," said Dr. Pope Moseley, a research professor at ASU.

According to Moseley, people dealing with underlying health conditions may be impacted by the heat. However, not all of their hospital visits are classified as heat-related.

"We're only counting about 10% of the people who are sickened or hospitalized related to heat," he said.

According to Moseley, conditions that affect blood vessels and intestine issues may be exacerbated by the increase in temperatures.

"Heat causes things to get worse, heart attacks increase in heat waves, blood infections increase in heat waves, hospitalizations for serious lung disease like emphysema increase with heat wave," he said.

Moseley said people dealing with mental health issues may also feel the impacts of heat. He said suicides may increase during heat waves.

"Hospitalizations for dementia, anxiety, depression all go up," he added.

He recommends people stay out of the sun but if they do go outside, take precautions.

"If you have a medical condition – and most people do – you need to understand when you're exposed to the heat, it can be worse," he said.