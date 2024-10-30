Arizona flu season is off to a fast start with over 600 reported cases

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services flu dashboard shows influenza cases are up as much as 200% compared to the previous five-year average.

While the numbers are higher, Dr. Joel Terriquez with AZDHS says they’re not a major concern because, in past years, flu numbers have been lower as Arizonans took precautions during the pandemic.

“We were not only protecting ourselves from COVID but definitely other respiratory illnesses like influenza," Dr. Terriquez said.

One of the main ways people protect themselves from the flu is with a flu shot.

Dr. Mike Kleven at Optum Health says it takes about two weeks from the time you get vaccinated to be fully protected.

“If we spike cases in mid-November, we’re almost already in November now. So you should really get your shot as soon as possible," Dr. Kleven said.

In addition to getting your shot, doctors say there are plenty of other things you can do to stay healthy this season. Staying flu-free goes beyond just washing your hands and sanitizing public surfaces.

“Make sure you’re doing everything in terms of your diet, exercise, you’re getting enough sleep and drinking enough water," Dr. Shad Marvasti at the University of Arizona College of Medicine said.

Dr. Shad says simple steps are truly life-saving, as around 700 Arizonans die from the flu every year.

“Taking care of each other, and our community is something we can all contribute to," Dr. Shad said.

Maricopa County offers free vaccines. Check here for the immunization center or vaccination event closest to you.