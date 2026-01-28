PXU sends out letter reminding mixed-immigration status families of online-only learning

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District sent out a letter on Friday relating to what they are seeing as "widespread uncertainty facing.. families with mixed-immigration status at home."

It has been a worrying time for certain Valley students and their families, according to the Arizona Latino School Board Association.

“Kids are afraid, their parents are afraid, and kids are suddenly disappearing from classrooms at times when they are caught up in that enforcement situation," said Martin Quezada, a board member with the Arizona Latino School Board Association.

Ever since President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, many local school districts updated their policies about immigration enforcement.

Phoenix Union was among the first to talk to parents about Trump's executive order one year ago that threw out policies limiting where arrests by ICE could happen, including schools and churches.

Since then, concerns over ICE crackdowns have not gone away, according to teachers.

“Just had a member email today saying her student, she’s at one of our alternative schools, and one of her students who’s just getting back on track to graduate has not been there in the last week because she’s so scared of what may happen,” said Estaban Flemons, the president of the PXU Classroom Teachers' Association.

Over the weekend, PXU Superintendent Thea Andrade sent a letter specifically reminding mixed-immigration status families in the district about online-only learning options for students.

In a statement to ABC15, PXU says their “Phoenix Digital Academy has been an option for all families, regardless of their immigration status, and is not a new initiative or opportunity," but that the letter was aimed at those who may have “fears or uncertainty around in-person learning.”

Quezada says virtual learning is not ideal, but the current climate may call for it.

“At least get some sort of schooling and some sort of educational programming to continue to serve their educational needs because, otherwise, they may not get anything if they are afraid of showing up at school," said Quezada.

Scripps News Tucson reported about immigration enforcement activity near an elementary school there just last week, where ICE detained at least three people. It prompted people in the neighborhood to change their daily routines.

The Department of Homeland Security has said that ICE does not raid or target schools. They go on to say: "The facts are DHS’s directive allowing ICE to go into schools gives our law enforcement the ability to do their jobs. Our agents use discretion. Officers would need secondary supervisor approval before any action can be taken in locations such as a school. We expect these to be extremely rare."

Some Valley school districts have said they will not help federal officers unless there is a warrant. The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act also prohibits them from sharing student information.

We asked Flemons if he believes PXU is impeding federal immigration enforcement.

“Every one of these students is entitled to a free public education," said Flemons.

We also asked PXU for the number of student absences this year, but they said that would take time to collect.