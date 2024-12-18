New ASU survey shows pain points, positives from thousands of Arizona educators

Two-thirds of current educators have considered leaving their profession, according to a new Arizona State University report.

The report was commissioned by Governor Hobbs' Educator Retention Task Force and included data from more than 7,000 educators.

Teachers cited salary as one of the top reasons they considered leaving, as well as lack of community support and dissatisfaction with teaching assignments.

Their reasons for staying include a majority saying "they make a difference in their students’ lives."

While teachers are very stressed and dissatisfied with their jobs, the survey shows, however, educational support staff are more content.

