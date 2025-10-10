Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona educators work to meet with Congress members amidst shutdown

As the government shutdown continues, educators from Arizona’s largest education union are in Washington, D.C. for a national conference, hoping to meet with some of Arizona’s congressional delegation.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the government shutdown continues, educators from Arizona’s largest education union are in Washington, D.C. for a national conference, hoping to meet with some of Arizona’s congressional delegation.

A few times a year, the Arizona Education Association has a few members go to Capitol Hill to meet with members from the National Education Association.

Educators there tell ABC15 they typically try to meet with legislators on the first day, but because of the government shutdown, they’ve noticed some differences.

 In the player above, ABC15 speaks with two educators in Washington D.C. about what they’re trying to speak to legislators about, and which lawmakers they’ve been able to meet amidst the shutdown. 

