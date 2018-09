Five pedestrians were struck and killed on Valley streets in a four-day span last week, making it one of the deadliest weeks for pedestrians so far this year.

A total of 69 pedestrians have been killed in Valley vehicle crashes in 2018, according to media reports. These 69 deaths stem from 65 incidents.

The month of March was the deadliest so far this year, with 13 deaths, including an incident involving a self-driving Uber vehicle striking and killing a woman as she was crossing the street.

Take a look at the map to see each media-reported fatal pedestrian crash in the Valley, along with a link to each story.

After a June study named Arizona the deadliest state for pedestrians in the nation, officials in Phoenix announced plans to find safe ways pedestrians can utilize the streets.

ABC15 will be tracking those improvements and will continue to work on solutions to keep pedestrians safe on our roads through our Operation Safe Roads initiative.

Do you know of an unsafe spot for pedestrians? Call 833-AZROADS or email roads@abc15.com.

