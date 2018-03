PHOENIX - You should definitely look both ways before crossing any Arizona streets, according to a new report.

In a recently released study by the Governors Highway Safety Association, Arizona ranked number one for pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents.

Arizona's pedestrian fatality rate, 1.61, is nearly double the national average rate of 0.81.

The report, which focuses on preliminary data from the first half of 2017, places New Mexico (1.48) just behind Arizona, while Hawaii (0.07) had the lowest fatality rate.

ABC15 analyzed 2016 crash data obtained from the Arizona Department of Transportation to pinpoint some of the most dangerous areas for pedestrians.

Zoom into different Valley locations in the map below to see when and where pedestrian car crashes took place in 2016.

A total of 1,424 crashes were classified as pedestrian-involved in 2016, with 189 of those crashes involving fatalities.

Take a look at the charts below to see detailed statistics about 2016 pedestrian car crashes.

The Governors Highway Safety Association is a national, nonprofit organization that implements "federal grant programs to address behavioral highway safety issues," according to their website.