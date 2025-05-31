Watch Now
Yuma mom, boyfriend accused of killing two-year-old son

Yuma police say they found the remains of the boy Friday afternoon
YUMA, AZ — A Yuma mom and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection to the death of the mother's two-year-old son.

Yuma police say on Friday around 1:45 p.m., they were called to the area near Ave 9E and 24th Street, on the eastern side of the city, for a reported suspicious incident.

When officers arrived, they found human remains of what appeared to be a two-year-old boy.

Details of what led to the baby's death have not been released.

Police say the boy's mother, 20-year-old Angelina Vasquez, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Miguel Garcia, have both been arrested in connection to the boy's death.

Both face charges of first-degree premeditated murder and concealing a dead body.

The case remains under investigation.

Yuma police are asking anyone with information about the boy's death to call them at 928-373-4700 or call 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 if they wish to remain anonymous.

