Young adult critically hurt in shooting at a west Phoenix house party

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help after a young adult was shot at a west Phoenix house party early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 99th Avenue and Indian School Road for the reported shooting.

Officers initially did not find any evidence a shooting had taken place, but it was later learned that a young adult had been dropped off at the hospital.

That young adult is said to have critical injuries.

Police learned the victim had been shot while at a large house party.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or you can report anonymous tips online.