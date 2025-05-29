Woman dies two weeks after crash near 107th and Northern avenues in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A woman has died from her injuries two weeks after a serious crash in Peoria.

Peoria police say around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, officers were called to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 107th and Northern avenues.

When first responders arrived, they found an SUV and a car had crashed.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. The SUV's driver was transported with minor injuries.

On May 25, police were informed the passenger in the car had died of her injuries.

The passenger has been identified as Abrielle Lopez from Litchfield Park.

The others hurt in the crash have been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, and police say impairment and speed are being investigated as factors.