Woman dead after hit-and-run crash near I-10 and 59th Avenue

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the area near I-10 and 59th Avenue around 11 p.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When troopers arrived, they found a woman had been hit by a car. She was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The car that hit the woman reportedly fled the scene. There is currently no description of the suspect vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

DPS is asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle that hit the woman. If you have any information, you are asked to call the DPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.