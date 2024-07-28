Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash near Cave Creek and Bell roads

PHOENIX — A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Cave Creek and Bell roads for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man near a damaged bicycle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The vehicle that hit the bicyclist had fled before officers arrived.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Around 11 p.m. Saturday, a woman was found dead near I-10 and 59th Avenue in west Phoenix after she was reportedly hit by a car.