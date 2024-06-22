Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her parents at home in Village of Oak Creek

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, AZ — A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed her parents Saturday morning at a home in the Village of Oak Creek in Yavapai County.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the home around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

The first deputy on scene found the suspect outside her home and she was taken into custody without incident.

Crews then entered the home and found the suspect's mother and father who had both been stabbed.

The mother was airlifted to a Flagstaff hospital for her injuries, while the father was transported to a local hospital.

The conditions of the parents is not clear.

It's also not clear what charges the woman is facing.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to the stabbing.