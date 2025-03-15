Woman accused in Baby Skylar case requests assistance from pregnancy defense attorneys

MARICOPA COUNTY — The woman accused in the Baby Skylar case was back in court this week. The case dates back to 2005, when a newborn was found dead in a Sky Harbor bathroom. Decades later, police tracked Anderson down in Washington.

She was arrested in 2023, and ABC15 has been closely following her case. Now, her public defender has filed a motion hoping to add two attorneys to her team. It appears those attorneys are from a pregnancy defense organization.

New details about the case were released after Anderson was extradited to Arizona in early 2024. Court documents say the 52-year-old admitted to being the baby’s mom when police tracked her down in 2022, allegedly telling investigators she gave birth in her hotel room, claiming the baby was stillborn.

Police say that was inconsistent with information from the medical examiner and evidence.

Court documents also say Anderson admitted to taking the baby to Sky Harbor in a backpack and putting her in the trash.

Court records showed that in December, her bond was paid by a reproductive justice organization.

Anderson is currently out of custody on electronic monitoring and not allowed to leave the state.

"I did file the request for Knapp counsel pro hac vice," said Anderson's attorney, Katie Gipson-McLean.

This week, Gipson-McLean filed a motion asking the Judge to allow two attorneys to join the defense team. Both appear to work for a pregnancy defense organization.

"There's two attorneys that were listed that we already got approval for their complete application from the State Bar," said Gipson-McLean. "And so the next step is that motion I filed with you at the proposed order, if you would allow them to appear as Knapp counsel on the matter, your honor. And Miss Anderson is in agreement with that. She was determined indigent at her initial appearance."

Gipson-McLean said no government funds would be used for the attorneys.

"So a lot of times, people can't afford their own attorney, but their family wants to provide an attorney, or somebody else wants to provide an attorney to come in and help," said local attorney Armando Nava.

Nava is not affiliated with the case but took our questions on what this means legally. He said the term Knapp counsel originated from another Arizona case, but it means private attorneys can be brought in to work alongside a public defender. Pro hac vice means the attorney would be working outside their jurisdiction with approval here in Arizona.

"This is something that is available to anybody going through the criminal legal system in Arizona," said Nava. "And oftentimes, especially in high profile cases, you want to have as many eyes as possible."

Nava said he's seen these types of situations play out in court, along with organizations wanting to play a role.

"There are certain cases with issues that touch on the public wellbeing, that touch on really grave issues legally, and so you have these organizations who want to come in and help because they want to be part of that conversation," said Nava.

ABC15 did reach out to the defense organization and Gipson-McLean but did not hear back. The Judge didn't rule on the motion in court, and prosecutors did not take a position.

Anderson's current trial date is set for June.