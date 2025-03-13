WATCH: Taking a look inside Scottsdale PD's crypto crimes unit

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Asking for cryptocurrency is popular among scammers because it is quick to move and is hard to trace.

But one Valley police agency has a unit dedicated to stopping these scammers in their tracks.

ABC15 got a behind the scenes look at the crypto crimes unit inside the Scottsdale Police Department.

This unit's goal is to capture and prevent future crypto crimes, like what happened to a Peoria woman last summer.

The unit helped catch an accused crypto scammer who tried to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as an Uber driver

Scottsdale Detective Jeff Brennan is a sworn Task Force Officer with the United States Secret Service who has received extensive cryptocurrency tracing training.

“Don’t give anyone your passwords, don’t fall for any text messages saying there has been a login to your cryptocurrency account and to call this number. Be a professional skeptic when it comes to that,” Brennan said."

Learn more about how the unit is evolving their investigative techniques as scammers continue to evolve in the video player above.