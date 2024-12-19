Fake Uber driver steals more than $290,000 in cryptocurrency from victims in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man accused of posing as an Uber driver allegedly stole more than $290,000 in cryptocurrency from victims he picked up at the W Hotel in Scottsdale.

On March 31, 2024, Nuruhessin Hussein called out the name of a person who was waiting for an Uber ride, and the victim got in the vehicle. It's unclear how Hussein knew the victim's name at the time. According to court documents, Hussein allegedly asked to use the victim's phone for directions, stating that his phone had just died. The victim gave Hussein his phone, and unknown to the victim, Hussein transferred approximately $97,000 (the value at the time of his arrest) in cryptocurrency to himself.

The victim said that at one point, he asked for his phone back and Hussein told him to "chill out."

The victim could also allegedly see a gun in the center console of the vehicle and said he felt threatened by Hussein. The victim was eventually dropped off from his ride and later noticed the transfer and contacted police.

On Oct. 11, 2024, another victim was approached in the same manner by Hussein in the W Parking lot. In that case, court paperwork shows Hussein asked to see the victim's phone so that he could cancel the Uber ride, which was originally scheduled with another driver. During the time he had the victim's phone, Hussein allegedly transferred two bitcoins, each valued at the time of his arrest at $98,000, to himself. The victim later noticed the transfers when he received overnight emails about them.

Financial crimes detectives say they were able to connect the transfers to Hussein's accounts, and took him into custody on Dec. 11, 2024.

Hussein faces two counts each of money laundering, fraudulent schemes, and theft.

Uber has the following statement listed on its safety page about identifying your driver:

"Every time you take a trip with Uber, please make sure you’re getting into the right car with the right driver by matching the license plate, car make and model, and driver photo with what’s provided in your app. Uber trips can only be requested through the app, so never get in a car where the vehicle or driver identity doesn't match what’s displayed in your app."