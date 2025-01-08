Warrant of execution for convicted killer Aaron Gunches likely to be decided in February

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Supreme Court has set a briefing schedule for a potential warrant of execution for Aaron Gunches. Gunches is on death row for the murder of Ted Price back in 2002.

This week, ABC15 spoke exclusively with the victim's sisters, who want to see the sentence carried out.

"All I could say to the people who have very strong opinions about the death penalty and are against it, is walk in my shoes and then tell me how you feel," said Ted's sister Karen Price.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The briefing schedule includes the motion for a warrant on Jan. 10.

The State Attorney General's office told ABC15 that AG Mayes intends to file that according with the schedule.

The Arizona Supreme Court said they denied Gunches request to expedite the process and issue a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The Court said they anticipate a conference on Feb. 11 to consider granting the warrant.

This all comes as organizations here in Arizona and those tracking executions throughout the country express concern.