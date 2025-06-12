Valley Lyft driver in custody, accused of sexually assaulting a passenger

BUCKEYE, AZ — A Valley Lyft driver is in custody, accused of sexually assaulting a passenger after a ride earlier this year.

Arthur S. Williams, 46, of Peoria, is accused of the assault after a ride in the West Valley in January.

Court documents show that on January 19, Buckeye police received a report of the sexual assault from the victim's boyfriend.

The victim was reportedly getting a ride home to Buckeye after going to an event at Westgate in Glendale.

She told police she requested a Lyft ride home and got into the vehicle with Williams at an arranged meeting spot.

During the ride, Williams asked the victim about her height, and he reportedly asked her to compare heights once arriving at her home.

After this, court paperwork shows that Williams started complimenting her appearance and cornered her behind his vehicle. This is when Williams allegedly pinned her against the vehicle, and the reported sexual assault took place.

After the victim was able to get away, she says her driver began apologizing and tried giving her his number.

Police received a search warrant to obtain the information of the driver from Lyft.

After receiving Williams' information, they put his photo in a lineup for the victim to identify.

The victim identified Williams as the suspect.

After receiving a warrant to get his DNA, they went to Williams' home and spoke to him. Police explained the allegations to Williams, which he said were false, and he said he did not have any recollection of giving the victim a ride.

In May, DNA test results came back. The DNA in the victim's swabs matched Williams.

Court paperwork shows Williams' DNA was also a match for a separate Phoenix police investigation from 2012.

Williams was arrested on June 5 on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.