Two teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two teens were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in May.

A woman contacted Phoenix police on May 28 around 8 a.m. to report that she found her boyfriend, 22-year-old Carlos Mercado Chavez, dead with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle near 32nd Street and Greenway Road.

On Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Derrick Teague and later arrested a teen boy on Saturday. Both were booked for charges including felony murder and armed robbery.

Officials say the two teens had planned to rob Chavez and ultimately shot him. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

ABC15 is working to get more information regarding the teens' arrests.