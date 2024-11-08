Watch Now
Two teens shot, seriously hurt near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Thursday night

Police have not provided any information on a possible suspect
Two teens are seriously hurt after they were shot near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Thursday night.
GSWx2 call at 79th ave/Odeum lane
PHOENIX — Two teens are seriously hurt after they were shot Thursday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road for a report of multiple people being shot.

When officers arrived, they located two teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police discovered the boys had been shot near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

No information has been released at this point about possible suspects.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

