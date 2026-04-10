Two men hurt after being stabbed at a bus stop near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Two men are hurt after they were reportedly stabbed Thursday evening at a bus stop in Laveen.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road just before 6 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds, along with the man they believed was involved in the incident.

The two men were both taken to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect reportedly was not compliant with officers, and police say an officer used a taser on the man to take him into custody.

The person involved has not been identified.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the stabbing.