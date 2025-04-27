Two hurt in hit-and-run rollover crash in far West Valley

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Two people were hurt after a hit-and-run rollover crash in the far West Valley early Sunday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of 243rd Avenue and Sun Valley Parkway just after 12:30 a.m. for the crash.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One of those people has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Police believe that two vehicles collided originally, causing one vehicle to roll over.

After the initial crash, a third vehicle reportedly struck the overturned vehicle and fled the scene.

No description of the third vehicle has been provided.

The crash remains under investigation.