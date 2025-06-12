Two Chandler residents charged for assaulting FBI agents after immigration arrest

PHOENIX — A Phoenix grand jury has charged two men from Chandler for assaulting federal officers.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, on June 1, 40-year-old Abran Villa, Jr. was pulled over by the FBI and ICE.

"The indictment alleges that on June 1, 2025, FBI agents were assisting ICE/ERO with immigration enforcement operations. As part of those operations, [the] FBI and ICE/ERO pulled over Villa’s vehicle and arrested the passenger, who was illegally present in the United States. After the passenger was arrested, Villa returned to the passenger’s residence and told Sariana, at which point both men got into their vehicles and returned to the scene of the arrest," read the statement.

Sarinara followed one of the FBI agents and attempted to run him off the road multiple times. The agent called for backup, and multiple FBI agents arrived to stop Sarinara.

The release goes on to say Villa attempted to block one of the agents with his truck but drove off when more agents were called in.

"After agents successfully pulled Sarinana over and detained him, Villa appeared again, driving up to the group at a high rate of speed in his truck. Villa stopped shortly before reaching the agents, but pointed the truck directly at them and revved his engine. Villa eventually complied with commands from the FBI agents after several of them unholstered their firearms, and he was taken into custody without further incident," read the statement.

"A conviction for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding Federal Officers carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, up to five years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine," read the statement.