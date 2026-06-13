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Three people shot at Phoenix home, police investigating

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PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after three people were found with gunshot wounds at a home Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded around 9 a.m. to a shooting call near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.

When officers arrived, they found one woman and two men who had been shot. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to provide medical treatment.

Police said the scene has been secured as detectives continue their investigation.

No information about the victims' conditions or a possible suspect has been released.

Stay with ABC15 as the story develops.

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