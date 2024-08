PHOENIX — Three people are seriously hurt after an early Saturday morning shooting in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along 19th Avenue south of Dobbins Road around 3 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found three adults had been shot.

All three of the adults were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear if police are looking for a suspect.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.