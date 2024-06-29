Three men arrested for alleged child sex crimes in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Three men have been arrested in Yavapai County for allegedly trying to meet young girls in exchange for money.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Edgar Jesus Martinez, Brennan McGuire, and James Price were all taken into custody by the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking unit.

YCSO says McGuire had agreed to a meeting with a juvenile, while Martinez attempted to set up a meeting.

Price allegedly had send a young girl explicit photographs along with agreeing to meet her.

The three men are all facing charges that include child sex trafficking and aggravated luring of a minor.