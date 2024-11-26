Suspect wanted by Phoenix PD stopped while fleeing authorities along I-10 near Quartzsite

QUARTZSITE, AZ — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Phoenix police officers and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers along Interstate 10 west of the Valley.

DPS officials say troopers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle on westbound I-10 near New Hope, east of Quartzsite.

Prior to this, DPS says a trooper attempted to ram the suspect vehicle as it was traveling on I-10 westbound in the eastbound lanes. During the attempt, the trooper suffered minor injuries and his vehicle was heavily damaged.

The suspect was later arrested and is facing multiple charges from DPS including endangerment, criminal damage and felony flight from law enforcement.

The suspect was wanted by the Phoenix Police Department and DPS was initially attempting to stop the suspect vehicle at the request of Phoenix PD.

Phoenix police officials say they plan to submit charges against the suspect for aggravated assault and felony flight.