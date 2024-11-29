Suspect in custody after deadly shooting near 51st and Southern avenues

LAVEEN, AZ — A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

Phoenix police officials say at around 1 a.m., officers were called to a home near 51st and Southern avenues for reports of a shooting.

Police learned a man, identified as 27-year-old Luis Eduardo Beltran Arteaga, was shot and taken by family members to a hospital where he died.

Officials say Arteaga was allegedly shot by a known suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jose Fajardo.

Detectives learned earlier in the night, Fajardo and a woman were involved in a fight near 47th Avenue and Van Buren Street that resulted in Fajardo firing a handgun multiple times. Police say the woman was not injured during that incident.

The woman then returned to the home near 51st and Southern avenues. At around 1 a.m., police say Fajardo arrived at the home and forced himself inside through an exterior door. Fajardo located Arteaga inside the home and reportedly shot him.

Witnesses told officers Fajardo ran from the home and into the neighborhood. He was later located and arrested near the home.

Fajardo was arrested and is being booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

A motive for the shooting and other details haven't been provided.