Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting and killing stepfather in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 34-year-old man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his stepfather during an argument at a Phoenix apartment Saturday night.

According to Phoenix Police, officers were called to the area of 37th Street and McDowell Road around 8:56 p.m. on November 1 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old William Christopher Baumgardner inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. Baumgardner was taken to a nearby hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Bradley Alan Gibson, got into an argument with Baumgardner before the shooting. During the argument, police say Gibson shot his stepfather and left the scene.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Gibson later returned and turned himself in to officers, reportedly bringing evidence related to the crime.

Police say Gibson was booked into jail on murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.