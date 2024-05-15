Suspect at large after two men shot near I-17 and Dunlap Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the person who reportedly shot two people in north Phoenix late Tuesday night.
Phoenix police say they were called to the area of I-17 and Dunlap Road around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot.
Both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries. They are both expected to recover.
Police believe the men were shot by a man who was possibly on a bicycle and left the area after the shooting.
No physical description of the suspect has been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.