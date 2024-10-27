Watch Now
Suspect at large after deadly shooting near 43rd and Olive avenues in Glendale

The victim has not yet been identified
Glendale police
GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the area near 43rd and Olive avenues around 12:30 a.m. for multiple reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man in front of a home with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

