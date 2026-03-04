Suspect arrested in deadly New Year's Day shooting of Globe teen

GLOBE, AZ — A suspect in the shooting death of a Globe teenager on New Year's Day has been arrested.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office announced DeShawn Tarango was taken into custody on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a home in Mesa.

Last month, an arrest warrant was issued for Tarango after he was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old Julian Quintana.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on January 1 in the Central Heights neighborhood in Globe.

Police say several individuals were gathered at the home celebrating the holiday when an altercation occurred, leading to gunfire. Quintana was wounded and later died from his injuries.

Tarango will be transported to the Gila County Jail to face charges that have not yet been announced.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Gila County Sheriff's Office Detectives Division at (928) 402-1872.