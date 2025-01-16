Watch Now
SR-87 northbound closed between Mesa and Fountain Hills as DPS searches for shooting suspects

The closure extends from Gilbert Road to just south of Shea Boulevard
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A section of State Route 87 is closed Thursday afternoon as DPS troopers search for suspects accused of causing a hit-and-run crash and then shooting at the vehicle they hit.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the incident all started as a hit-and-run crash on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road.

The victim of the crash reportedly followed the suspect vehicle to SR-87.

As the two vehicles approached McDowell Road, the suspects reportedly fired gunshots at the victim's vehicle.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The victim stopped at that point and called authorities.

The suspect vehicle took off, eventually stopping roughly a mile south of Shea Boulevard.

The suspects then reportedly fled on foot into the desert.

The northbound lanes of SR-87 are closed between Gilbert Road to just south of Shea as troopers search for the suspects.

It's not clear when the roadway will reopen.

