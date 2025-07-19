Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Silent Witness offering $1,000 reward after suspects rack up $10K in fraudulent charges at Costco

You’re urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain completely anonymous.
Silent Witness is asking for your help identifying two suspects caught on camera after racking up nearly $10,000 in charges on stolen credit cards.
Silent Witness offering $1,000 reward after suspects rack up $10K in fraudulent charges at Costco
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Silent Witness is asking for your help identifying two suspects caught on camera after racking up nearly $10,000 in charges on stolen credit cards.

According to investigators, the credit cards were stolen on May 23 from a victim while they were at the LA Fitness near 32nd Street and Bell Road in Phoenix.

Two suspects were spotted on surveillance video using the cards at a nearby Costco near 45th Street and Cactus Road.

Now, Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything that could help investigators, you’re urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or go to Silentwitness.org. You can remain completely anonymous.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen