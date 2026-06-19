Shooting near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road leaves man in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Phoenix early Friday morning, and police say he may have driven himself to where officers eventually found him.

Officers were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at about 2:00 a.m. after someone reported an adult male had been shot.

When officers and fire personnel arrived, they found the man with gunshot injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say early information suggests the victim was shot before getting into his vehicle and crashing at the location where officers found him.

The suspect has not been identified.

If you know anything about this shooting, Phoenix police want to hear from you. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Stay with ABC15 as the story develops.