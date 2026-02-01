Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several people hurt after car being pursued by Phoenix PD crashes near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

Police say the pursuit started after the driver hit their police vehicle near 35th and Southern avenues
PHOENIX — Several people, including two children, are hurt after a woman being pursued by police crashed her vehicle in west Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix police say their officers were in the area of 35th and Southern avenues on an unrelated call when their vehicle was rammed by another vehicle.

The officers pursued the vehicle after it failed to stop after the accident.

That vehicle eventually crashed into three other vehicles near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say "several" people were taken to the hospital after the crash, including two children. Their conditions are not clear.

The woman driving the pursued vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt in the initial crash.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

