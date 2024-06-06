Second arrest made in deadly Phoenix drive-by shooting of 15-year-old Giaginette Brown

PHOENIX — Police say they have made a second arrest in the September 2023 drive-by shooting death of 15-year-old Giaginette Brown.

According to Phoenix police, Jason “JJ” Richards was taken into custody overnight in connection to the shooting.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 a.m. that day for a report of a shooting.

A drive-by shooting reportedly resulted in several bullets entering the house, including at least one that struck Brown, who was in her bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the home was the intended target of the shooting based on Instagram messages exchanged by several teens.

On January 3, Isaac Orozco, 17, was arrested for his involvement in the deadly shooting and booked into juvenile court. Court paperwork shows that police believe Orozco was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting. A Maricopa County Grand Jury has since indicted Orozco for two charges, including second-degree murder.

Remembering Giaginette Brown

Brown’s family and friends held a vigil in her honor days after her death.

"I feel like the house is empty. I just want her back," said Terri Smith, Brown's aunt. "We are not going to forget about Gia. Gia laid in her bed Saturday night and was murdered while she slept."

At the vigil, family, friends, and teachers shared memories of the teenager.

"An overload of laughter,” said Brown's sister, Paris Holmes. “The constant laughter, the smiles all around you and her always finding a way to bring smiles on our faces no matter what.”