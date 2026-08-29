Scammers are impersonating the Arizona Department of Health Services to steal your information

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — Scammers are impersonating the Arizona Department of Health Services, spoofing the agency's phone number to steal personal information from unsuspecting residents.

The scam call appears to come from the agency's main line ending in 1-0-2-5. Callers claim a large amount of morphine was purchased under the recipient's name in Washington, D.C.

Scammers may also provide a fake employee badge or investigation number to make the call seem more legitimate.

An ABC15 viewer told us they received one of these calls and hung up, then called back to verify the claim. They also told us the agency's operator confirmed it was not real and said others had received the same fake call.

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The Arizona Department of Health Services says it is aware its number was spoofed. The agency has since issued a warning on its main telephone line and added an alert on its website.

Real ADHS workers will not call about urgent medication or ask for personal financial details. If you receive a call like this, do not share any personal information — just hang up.