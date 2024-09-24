Remembrance statue worth $20,000 allegedly stolen from Mesa cemetery

MESA, AZ — The Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa is asking for a $20,000 sentimental statue to be returned to the property after it was reportedly stolen on September 17.

The bronze statue is a custom-made tribute commissioned by the husband of a woman buried at the cemetery.

"The theft of this statue is a devastating blow to the family, our team, and the community we serve," says Greg Coury, Owner of Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery. "This wasn’t just a statue; it was a $20,000, one-of-a-kind tribute that held tremendous sentimental value. We are asking for its return, no questions asked."

Mountain View Cemetery

Representatives for the cemetery say it was reinforced with steel pins into a granite base, yet thieves were still able to get away with it.

Police were reportedly notified of the theft and the cemetery says it has also reached out to recyclers across the Phoenix area but it has not been located.

"We have taken swift action to further protect our grounds, including hiring a security company and reinforcing our automatic gates, which lock at sunset," says Elisa Krcilek, Vice President of Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery. "We are on high alert for any suspicious activity and urge anyone with information to come forward."

Mesa police say they did receive the report and documented the theft, as well as a theft in July of dozens of bronze vases believed to be worth about $28,000 in July. Police say due to a lack of evidence, to include no surveillance video, both cases are not currently being actively investigated, but anyone with additional information is urged to reach out to them.