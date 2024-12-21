Watch Now
Police searching for three people caught on camera robbing a Glendale home

The armed robbery took place near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road in early November
Silent Witness has released new video of a home invasion in Glendale in early November. If you recognize any of these people, you are asked to call police or Silent Witness.
GLENDALE, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say robbed a home in Glendale.

The armed robbery took place in early November near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The three men shown in newly released video allegedly robbed the home while two adults and two children were inside.

One of the suspects allegedly hit a victim over the head with a gun, which forced the gun to go off, striking the victim.

The suspects reportedly fled the home with multiple household goods and money.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man who was wearing a black jacket and black hat.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a gray and black windbreaker and black pants.

Suspect number three is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man wearing a black and gray sweater, red shots, and long white socks.

They were in a vehicle described as a 2004-2008 four-door silver Acura TL with a sunroof, black rims, and damage to the rear driver side door and rear driver side fender. The back fenders also had side marker lights.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or leave a tip online by clicking here.

