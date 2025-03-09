Police searching for person who shot, killed a man in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person who allegedly shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 51st Avenue and Osborn Road around 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police believe an altercation involving the victim took place when he was shot.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

No information has been released on the suspect at this point.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or you can provide an anonymous tip by clicking here.