Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

The incident happened Thursday just before 7 p.m. near 16th and Dunlap avenues.

Officials say a crash involved an unknown vehicle and 43-year-old Leandro Antonio. First responders gave Antonio life-saving measures, but the man died on the scene.

The vehicle involved left the area before officers arrived, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Tips that lead to an arrest will be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

Police have not released any information regarding the driver or vehicle.