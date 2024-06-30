Police need help identifying suspect after armed robbery in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Police need the public's help identifying a man they say hit another man over the back of the head in an armed robbery in Glendale.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on May 19 at a bank near the Loop 101 and Camelback Road.

Police say the victim had just withdrawn money from a walk-up ATM when the suspect confronted him as he walked back to his vehicle.

You can watch the surveillance video of the robbery in the player above. WARNING: The video may be hard to watch.

The suspect, who was reportedly armed with a black gun, struck the victim in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect took the victim's money and wallet and then fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows that the man fled in a grey 2008-2015 GMC pickup truck, and police say he fled westbound on Camelback Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 30 years old, and he was wearing a dark hoodie with a Buffalo Chip Bull logo, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Police say this man should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help police find this armed robbery suspect, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or you can submit a tip online.