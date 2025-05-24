Watch Now
Police looking to identify two 'persons of interest' in deadly Halloween party shooting

24-year-old Isaias Ramirez was shot and killed near 24th and Van Buren streets on October 27, 2024
23rd St and Fillmore GSW persons of interest
PHOENIX — Police need the public's help identifying two people they believe may be connected to a deadly Halloween party shooting in central Phoenix last year.

Silent Witness released new surveillance photos Sunday of the shooting near 24th and Van Buren streets during the early morning hours of October 27, 2024.

When police arrived that night, they found 24-year-old Isaias Ramirez suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Isaias Ramirez
Police believe the two people in the surveillance video, a man and a woman, may be connected to Ramirez's death.

They also believe others at the party may have photos or videos from that night that captured the persons of interest.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or submit a tip online.

All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

