Police looking for man accused of kidnapping, sexually abusing woman waiting at Phoenix bus station

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a man they say threatened a woman with a machete and then abused the victim near a Phoenix bus station.

Sex crime charges, along with armed robbery charges were filed against 41-year-old Michael A Young on Tuesday and a warrant has been put out for his arrest.

Court paperwork shows on June 11, just before 9:15 a.m., a woman flagged down an Uber driver and she told the driver she was being chased by someone who had sexually assaulted her.

The victim reportedly told police around 11 p.m. the night before, she was waiting for a bus at the Greyhound station near 20th Street and Buckeye Road when a man with a machete "pulled her across the street to an underpass."

He then reportedly took her personal belongings and held her against her will at a nearby homeless camp, sexually assaulting her.

She reportedly was able to escape the next morning, and that's when she flagged down the Uber driver.

After providing a description of the suspect, police noted the similarities to Young, who was reportedly the suspect in another similar sexual assault report at a homeless encampment nearby.

Police say that efforts made to locate and arrest Young have been unsuccessful, and he is still at large.

Police have reason to believe Young could have traveled to Texas or Louisiana.

Court paperwork shows Young has an extensive arrest history in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Louisiana.

If you have any information about Young's whereabouts, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.