Police looking for help identifying man accused of robbing woman in her home at gunpoint

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in her own home in Glendale last May.

It happened near 59th and Oregon avenues just before 9:30 a.m. on May 1, according to police.

Watch video of the robbery in progress in the player above. WARNING: The video can be hard to watch.

The suspect reportedly entered the victim's yard and pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

He then grabbed the victim by the hair and forced her upstairs and into her bedroom to get money.

The suspect reportedly shot off a round in the closet while scouring the victim's property.

After dragging the woman back down the stairs, he left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5'6" tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip on their website.