Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police looking for help identifying man accused of robbing woman in her home at gunpoint

The robbery happened near 59th Avenue and Oregon Avenue in May of 2023
Silent Witness is asking for help identifying this man accused of robbing a woman in her home at gunpoint in May of last year.
Posted at 9:50 AM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 12:51:52-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in her own home in Glendale last May.

It happened near 59th and Oregon avenues just before 9:30 a.m. on May 1, according to police.

Watch video of the robbery in progress in the player above. WARNING: The video can be hard to watch.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The suspect reportedly entered the victim's yard and pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

He then grabbed the victim by the hair and forced her upstairs and into her bedroom to get money.

The suspect reportedly shot off a round in the closet while scouring the victim's property.

After dragging the woman back down the stairs, he left the scene on foot.

Glendale Robbery Suspect 5-1-23

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5'6" tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip on their website.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo