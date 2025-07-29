Police asking public for more info after East Valley pastor arrested for sex crimes

MESA, AZ — Police are asking the public for more info after an East Valley pastor was arrested for multiple sex crimes against a teenage girl who is a member of his congregation.

Stanley Jay, 61, who is the pastor at Worship Life Center Church in Mesa, was arrested on multiple charges last week.

Jay is accused of the crimes against a 16-year-old girl. Police say the girl and her mother are active members of the church.

Among the charges Jay faces includes sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, and sexual abuse.

Police say they discovered text messages between Jay and the victim where he asked her for sexually explicit photographs.

Jay is also accused of making inappropriate remarks to the girl, along with sexual abusing and molesting her.

He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also leave an online tip with Silent Witness on their website.