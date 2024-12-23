Police arrest 19-year-old in deadly shooting of relative near 83rd and Olive avenues

PEORIA, AZ — A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after allegedly shooting and killing his relative in Peoria Saturday night.

At approximately 11 p.m., police were called to a home near 83rd and Olive avenues for reports of a shooting.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a man inside the home, identified by police as 45-year-old Warren Honeywood, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Officials declared Honeywood dead at the scene.

It was later learned that a fight ensued between Honeywood and another individual in a bedroom and officials believe 19-year-old Joshua Mayfield-Chavez Jr. then confronted Honeywood and shot him.

Mayfield-Chavez Jr. was later arrested in Phoenix and faces several charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment.